David Savard News: Helps in win

Savard logged an assist, five blocks and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Savard assisted on Montreal's first goal, giving him helpers in two straight games. The five blocks upped his season total to a team-high 22. The 14-year veteran has moved around the pairs, usually partnered with one of the Canadiens' younger defensemen. On Saturday, Savard coupled with the offensively talented Lane Hutson on the second pair and logged a season-high 21:00 minutes of ice time, the third consecutive contest with more than 20 minutes of TOI.