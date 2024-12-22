David Savard News: Nabs assist in win

Savard recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Savard has two helpers over his last three games. The defenseman is up to seven assists, 18 shots on net, 22 PIM, 30 hits, 80 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 31 appearances this season. Savard plays a heavily defensive role and often in a bottom-four position, so he's unlikely to generate much offense. He has a little fantasy value in deeper formats that reward blocks.