David Savard News: Returns to lineup

Savard had four blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Savard returned to action Saturday, after he was held out of Montreal's previous game due to an upper-body injury. Jayden Struble was made a healthy scratch to make room for Savard. The 34-year-old defenseman took 18 shifts, had 17:45 TOI and logged minutes on the top PK unit, which is a normal night of work for Savard. The four blocks increased his season total to a team-high 74.