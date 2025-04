Savard (undisclosed) will play against Detroit on Tuesday, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Savard will return to the lineup after sitting out Sunday's 2-1 win over Nashville. He has earned one goal, 15 points, 47 shots on net, 173 blocked shots and 54 hits across 70 appearances this season. Savard will replace Arber Xhekaj on the third pairing versus the Red Wings.