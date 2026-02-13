Davide Fadani News: Gets late hook in loss

Fadani stopped 28 of 30 shots before being replaced by Damian Clara (leg) midway through the third period of Italy's 3-2 loss to Slovakia in Olympic round-robin action Friday.

Clara was injured in Italy's tournament opener Wednesday, opening the door for Fadani to get the start Friday. The 25-year-old netminder didn't play poorly, but with the home side down 2-1 and desperate to get a win, Fadani was replaced, and it was Clara who wound up allowing the game-winning goal to Adam Ruzicka. Clara will likely get the nod Saturday against Finland.