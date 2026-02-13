Davide Fadani News: Starting Friday

Fadani will patrol the Italian crease versus Slovakia on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fadani got his feet wet Wednesday when he came on in relief of the injured Damian Clara (leg), allowing two goals on 10 shots in a 5-2 loss to Sweden. Clara is well enough to back up Fadani on Friday. Fadani has a 2.43 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 24 appearances for Kloten HC of the Swiss National League this season.