Dawson Mercer Injury: Gets stitches after puck to face

Mercer (face) required stitches after he was struck by a puck in the third period of Thursday's game against the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

There was no other update on Mercer's status, leaving him in doubt for Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks. If he misses that contest, Tomas Tatar is likely to draw back into the lineup. Mercer has contributed 14 points over 32 outings this season.