Dawson Mercer News: Buries power-play goal
Mercer scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Mercer has started March on a three-game point streak. The 24-year-old forward also earned his first power-play point since Dec. 1 versus the Blue Jackets with his tally in Saturday's win. Mercer has 15 goals, 33 points, 119 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and 31 PIM over 63 outings this season, playing mainly in a top-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dawson Mercer See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week44 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week51 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dawson Mercer See More