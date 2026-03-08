Dawson Mercer headshot

Dawson Mercer News: Buries power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Mercer scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Mercer has started March on a three-game point streak. The 24-year-old forward also earned his first power-play point since Dec. 1 versus the Blue Jackets with his tally in Saturday's win. Mercer has 15 goals, 33 points, 119 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and 31 PIM over 63 outings this season, playing mainly in a top-six role.

