Dawson Mercer headshot

Dawson Mercer News: Goal, assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mercer scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Mercer set up Nico Hischier on the opening tally, and Hischier returned the favor when Mercer scored to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period. The 24-year-old Mercer has five goals and an assist over seven outings in April. He's up to 20 goals, 42 points, 156 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 33 PIM, 32 hits and a minus-2 rating over 81 contests this season. Assuming he plays Tuesday in Boston, Mercer will complete his fifth straight campaign without missing a game to open his career.

Dawson Mercer
New Jersey Devils
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