Dawson Mercer News: Goal may light fire under his game
Mercer scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Panthers.
It was an empty-net goal, but they all count the same. Mercer has one goal in his last 12 games (one assist). Overall, the tenacious young pivot has 14 goals, 17 assists and 113 shots in 61 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dawson Mercer See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week39 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week46 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dawson Mercer See More