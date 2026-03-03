Dawson Mercer headshot

Dawson Mercer News: Goal may light fire under his game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Mercer scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Panthers.

It was an empty-net goal, but they all count the same. Mercer has one goal in his last 12 games (one assist). Overall, the tenacious young pivot has 14 goals, 17 assists and 113 shots in 61 contests.

