Dawson Mercer News: Helps out on power play

Mercer logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Even with Jack Hughes (shoulder) out for the season, Mercer has struggled to make a larger impact on offense. Mercer has just four points to go with 19 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 12 games in March. Overall, the 23-year-old forward has 29 points, 118 shots on net, 54 blocks, 35 hits and a plus-4 rating through 72 contests. Mercer may struggle to cash in on his promising 56-point 2022-23 campaign again, but he's evolved into a strong two-way forward.