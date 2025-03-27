Dawson Mercer News: Lights lamp twice in win

Mercer scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over Chicago.

The 23-year-old ended a seven-game goal drought when he slipped a puck past Spencer Knight early in the first period, and Mercer then gave the Devils a 4-2 lead with a quick shot through a screen in the second. Mercer's up to 17 goals on the season, giving him nine more games to reach 20 for the third straight campaign.