Dawson Mercer headshot

Dawson Mercer News: Pots another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Mercer scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Mercer started the Devils' comeback with a goal at 13:08 of the second period. He's scored three goals in the first two games of April after being limited to two goals and four assists over 14 outings in March. Mercer has been a reliable top-six forward with 18 goals, 39 points, 146 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 76 appearances this season, putting him on track to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in three years.

Dawson Mercer
New Jersey Devils
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