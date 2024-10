Mercer recorded two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Mercer helped out on second-period tallies by Jack Hughes and Paul Cotter. It's been a shaky start to the campaign for Mercer, who has five points over 12 games after earning his first multi-point effort of the year Sunday. He's added 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while seeing top-six minutes.