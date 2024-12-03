Dawson Mercer News: Scores in Monday's win

Mercer scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Mercer ended a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he had two assists. His tally Monday stood as the game-winner. Mercer is filling a middle-six role, earning 14 points, 45 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 28 appearances. While that's a better pace than he had in 2023-24 (33 points in 82 contests), his limited power-play role and lack of consistency put him on the edge of being a fantasy option in standard formats.