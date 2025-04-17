Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dawson Mercer headshot

Dawson Mercer News: Scores in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Mercer scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Mercer finished the season having found the back of the net in this last two games. The 23-year-old center has yet to miss a regular-season game in his four-year NHL career, but he failed to reach the 40-point plateau for the second consecutive campaign. He finished the season with 19 goals, 17 assists, 141 shots, 41 hits and 60 blocked shots.

Dawson Mercer
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now