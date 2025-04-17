Dawson Mercer News: Scores in season-ending loss

Mercer scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Mercer finished the season having found the back of the net in this last two games. The 23-year-old center has yet to miss a regular-season game in his four-year NHL career, but he failed to reach the 40-point plateau for the second consecutive campaign. He finished the season with 19 goals, 17 assists, 141 shots, 41 hits and 60 blocked shots.