Dawson Mercer News: Scores Saturday

Mercer scored a goal and took three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Mercer scored for the first time since the Oct. 30 win over the Canucks, and while he's lacked consistency on a game-to-game basis, he's finding ways to crack the scoresheet more often than not. The 23-year-old playmaker has registered points in four of his last six games, tallying two multi-point efforts in that span while racking two goals and four assists.