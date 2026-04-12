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Dawson Mercer News: Scores vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mercer scored an empty-net goal and took three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Mercer found the back of the net late in the game when the Red Wings were pushing forward to find a late equalizer. The 24-year-old center hasn't been very consistent despite skating in the first line, but he's ending the regular season on a strong note with four goals over his last six games.

Dawson Mercer
New Jersey Devils
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