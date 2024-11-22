Dawson Mercer News: Sets up game-winner

Mercer produced an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Mercer continues to quietly make an impact in a supporting role, picking up four points over his last six games. His helper Thursday set up Dougie Hamilton's game-winning goal halfway through the third period. Mercer has five goals, seven assists, 37 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 22 appearances in a middle-six role this season.