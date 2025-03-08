Dawson Mercer News: Tallies goal Friday

Mercer scored a goal on his lone shot on net in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.

Mercer found the back of the net less than a minute into the third period. Overall, the 23-year-old center has 14 goals, 27 points or 106 shots on net in 64 games this season. With Jack Hughes (shoulder) out for the rest of the season, Mercer is one of the top names to watch for New Jersey in fantasy moving forward. He moved up to the second line and should maintain that role for the rest of the season. However, his offensive production has been sparse since the 4 Nations Face-Off break with just two points. Mercer is known for his durability and hasn't missed a game in his four-year career which should lead to more opportunities to produce this season. If he can find offensive consistency, Mercer is a strong waiver wire option in all formats.