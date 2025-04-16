Dawson Mercer News: Two-point effort in Boston

Mercer scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

After potting his 18th goal of the season midway through the second period, Mercer fed Brian Dumoulin for the game-winner 90 seconds into OT. Mercer is having a productive finish to the regular season, collecting three goals and seven points over the last 10 games with all three tallies coming on the man advantage.