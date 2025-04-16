Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dawson Mercer headshot

Dawson Mercer News: Two-point effort in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Mercer scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

After potting his 18th goal of the season midway through the second period, Mercer fed Brian Dumoulin for the game-winner 90 seconds into OT. Mercer is having a productive finish to the regular season, collecting three goals and seven points over the last 10 games with all three tallies coming on the man advantage.

Dawson Mercer
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now