Dawson Mercer News: Two-point effort in Boston
Mercer scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
After potting his 18th goal of the season midway through the second period, Mercer fed Brian Dumoulin for the game-winner 90 seconds into OT. Mercer is having a productive finish to the regular season, collecting three goals and seven points over the last 10 games with all three tallies coming on the man advantage.
