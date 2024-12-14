Dawson Mercer News: Two points despite recent struggles

Mercer had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Mercer bounced right back after taking a puck to the face in Thursday's game against the Kings. The goal was his seventh of the season. Mercer has struggled offensively, earning just two goals, three assists and 20 shots in his last 13 games. He has seven goals, nine assists and 53 shots in 33 appearances this season. The Devils need more from their second-line right winger. Mercer is still young, and he can develop his game. However, fantasy managers need him to contribute more before inserting him into lineups.