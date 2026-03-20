Dean Letourneau News: Two goals in semifinal loss
Letourneau scored twice in Boston College's 4-3 overtime loss to UConn on Friday.
This loss essentially ends BC's season, so Letourneau will wrap up with 22 goals and 39 points over 36 outings as a sophomore. It was a massive improvement compared to his three-assist effort in 36 games a year ago. Letourneau, a first-round pick from 2024, will likely need more development time before he's an option for the Bruins.
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