Declan Carlile Injury: Leaves game in third period
Carlile sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Carlile left the contest late in the game, so it's not surprising that head coach Jon Cooper didn't have a specific update after the contest. If Carlile misses more time beyond this, Steve Santini will likely draw back into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now