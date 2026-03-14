Declan Carlile Injury: Moves to IR

Carlile (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Carlile will miss at least the next three games, starting with Saturday's matchup against Carolina, after landing on the IR list. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has chipped in one goal, three points, 29 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 46 hits across 38 NHL appearances this season.