Declan Carlile headshot

Declan Carlile News: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Carlile (lower body) was activated off long-term injured reserve Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Carlile has been sidelined since mid-March due to his lower-body injury, but he'll be able to return to game action with just under a week remaining in the regular season. Across 38 appearances this year, he's recorded a goal, two assists, 46 hits, 30 blocked shots and 23 PIM while averaging 14:37 of ice time.

Declan Carlile
Tampa Bay Lightning
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