Declan Carlile headshot

Declan Carlile News: Assigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Carlile was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Carlile made his NHL season debut in Saturday's 5-1 win over Seattle, scoring a goal and blocking two shots in 11:10 of playing time. The Lightning also sent Steven Santini to the minors, which could bode well for the availability of Victor Hedman (lower body) ahead of Tuesday's game versus Columbus. However, the demotions may be for salary cap purposes.

Declan Carlile
Tampa Bay Lightning
