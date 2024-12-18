Fantasy Hockey
Declan Carlile News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 7:08am

Carlile was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Carlile was summoned from the minors Tuesday, but he ended up being a healthy scratch for the Lightning's 5-3 victory over Columbus because Victor Hedman (lower body) was able to play. Carlile might still be recalled before Thursday's tilt against St. Louis -- Tampa Bay has just six healthy defensemen on its roster after sending him down.

