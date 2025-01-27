Fantasy Hockey
Declan Carlile headshot

Declan Carlile News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 4:34pm

Carlile was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Carlile is poised to replace Emil Lilleberg, who received a two-game suspension Monday, in the lineup for home matchups against the Blackhawks on Tuesday and the Kings on Thursday. The 24-year-old Carlile will most likely skate on the third pairing beside Nick Perbix. Carlile found the back of the net on his only shot in one appearance with the Lightning this season.

Declan Carlile
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
