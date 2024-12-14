Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Declan Carlile headshot

Declan Carlile News: Scores first NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Carlile scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Carlile netted his first NHL goal at 19:38 of the third period after getting a late shift once the game was firmly in hand. The defenseman saw just 11:10 of ice time in the game while filling in for Victor Hedman (lower body). Carlile's time with the big club may be short, though it's possible he sticks around over Steve Santini once the Lightning get healthier on defense.

Declan Carlile
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now