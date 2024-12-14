Declan Carlile News: Scores first NHL goal

Carlile scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Carlile netted his first NHL goal at 19:38 of the third period after getting a late shift once the game was firmly in hand. The defenseman saw just 11:10 of ice time in the game while filling in for Victor Hedman (lower body). Carlile's time with the big club may be short, though it's possible he sticks around over Steve Santini once the Lightning get healthier on defense.