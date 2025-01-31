Declan Carlile News: Sent back to minors
Carlile was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Carlile was called up by Tampa Bay on Monday, and he made two appearances during his stint with the NHL club. He recorded no points, a hit and a plus-1 rating while averaging 13:55 of ice time. He should see a more consistent role in the minors, while Emil Lilleberg will return from his two-game suspension Saturday against the Islanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now