Declan Chisholm Injury: Departs Monday's game

Chisholm sustained an undisclosed injury after blocking a shot in Monday's 3-0 loss to Dallas, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Chisholm logged two PIM and two blocked shots in 7:51 of ice time before exiting. Head coach John Hynes did not have an update on the left-shot blueliner's status after the game, and with Jonas Brodin dealing with a lower-body injury, the Wild may have to recall a defenseman from AHL Iowa ahead of Tuesday's home matchup against the Golden Knights.