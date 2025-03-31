Declan Chisholm Injury: Still sidelined Monday
Chisholm (lower body) will remain unavailable versus the Devils on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Chisholm will miss his fourth straight game due to his lingering lower-body issue. The 25-year-old blueliner has already set new personal bests in games played (61), assists (10) and points (12) this year. Once given the all-clear, Chisholm should slot into a third-pairing role, likely relegating Jon Merrill to the press box.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now