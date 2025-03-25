Fantasy Hockey
Declan Chisholm Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Chisholm (lower body) won't play versus Vegas on Tuesday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Chisholm is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after getting injured in Monday's 3-0 loss to Dallas. He has registered two goals, 12 points, 61 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and 29 hits in 61 appearances this season. Jonas Brodin (lower body) will replace Chisholm in Tuesday's lineup.

