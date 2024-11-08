Declan Chisholm News: Assists in consecutive contests

Chisholm produced an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Chisholm has a helper in back-to-back games after being scratched versus the Kings on Tuesday. The 24-year-old defenseman is doing all he can to maintain a third-pairing spot over Jon Merrill. Chisholm is up to three assists, seven shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 10 outings this season, production too light to make an impact in most fantasy formats.