Declan Chisholm News: Assists in consecutive contests
Chisholm produced an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Chisholm has a helper in back-to-back games after being scratched versus the Kings on Tuesday. The 24-year-old defenseman is doing all he can to maintain a third-pairing spot over Jon Merrill. Chisholm is up to three assists, seven shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 10 outings this season, production too light to make an impact in most fantasy formats.
