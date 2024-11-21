Declan Chisholm News: Collects helper Thursday
Chisholm posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.
Chisholm has a helper in four of his last six contests, but he hasn't been able to maintain a full-time role. He's competed with Jon Merrill for a spot on the third pairing, and Chisholm is also in the power-play mix when he plays. For the season, Chisholm has five assists, 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and five hits over 14 appearances.
