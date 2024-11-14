Fantasy Hockey
Declan Chisholm headshot

Declan Chisholm News: Logs point in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 9:27pm

Chisholm collected a power-play assist along with two shots on net, two blocks and one hit in Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Chisholm's not usually on the power play, but the Wild lost a couple of top-six forwards and power-play regulars Thursday. The defenseman picked up a secondary helper with four seconds remaining on a four-minute double minor. Chisholm was a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks last Sunday but returned to the lineup, as Jonas Brodin (undisclosed) was a no-go Thursday. Chisholm has four assists, nine shots, six blocks, five hits and is even through 11 outings.

Declan Chisholm
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
