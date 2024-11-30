Fantasy Hockey
Declan Chisholm

Declan Chisholm News: Scores first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Chisholm scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Chisholm opened the scoring for Minnesota midway through the first period with a slap shot following a set-up from Frederick Gaudreau. However, this was Chisholm's first goal of the season, and the 24-year-old blue-liner doesn't produce enough on offense to be worthy of fantasy consideration. He only has one goal and five assists in 18 contests.

Declan Chisholm
Minnesota Wild
