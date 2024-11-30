Declan Chisholm News: Scores first goal of season
Chisholm scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Chisholm opened the scoring for Minnesota midway through the first period with a slap shot following a set-up from Frederick Gaudreau. However, this was Chisholm's first goal of the season, and the 24-year-old blue-liner doesn't produce enough on offense to be worthy of fantasy consideration. He only has one goal and five assists in 18 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now