Declan Chisholm News: Scores first goal of season

Chisholm scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Chisholm opened the scoring for Minnesota midway through the first period with a slap shot following a set-up from Frederick Gaudreau. However, this was Chisholm's first goal of the season, and the 24-year-old blue-liner doesn't produce enough on offense to be worthy of fantasy consideration. He only has one goal and five assists in 18 contests.