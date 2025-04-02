Declan Chisholm News: Slated to return Wednesday

Chisholm (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Chisholm has missed the last four games due to a lower-body injury, but he'll be back in action Wednesday while Jon Merrill heads to the bench. Chisholm made 10 appearances in March and logged an assist, 17 blocked shots, 12 hits and four PIM while averaging 17:02 of ice time.