Declan Chisholm News: Three-game, three-point streak

Chisholm scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Predators.

The 24-year-old defender has quietly put up a point (one goal, two assists) in each of his last three games. Chisholm may be in line for a bit more playing time with Jared Spurgeon being forced from Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury that put the older defender in a leg brace and on crutches after the game. Chisholm has strong offensive instincts, and he can move the puck well.