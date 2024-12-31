Declan Chisholm News: Three-game, three-point streak
Chisholm scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Predators.
The 24-year-old defender has quietly put up a point (one goal, two assists) in each of his last three games. Chisholm may be in line for a bit more playing time with Jared Spurgeon being forced from Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury that put the older defender in a leg brace and on crutches after the game. Chisholm has strong offensive instincts, and he can move the puck well.
