Denis Malgin Injury: Injured in Friday's clash
Malgin picked up a shoulder injury in Switzerland's 5-1 loss to Canada on Friday during Olympic round-robin play, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Head coach Patrick Fisher announced that Malgin was one of three players injured in Friday's contest. The 29-year-old forward served in a top-six role for Switzerland in each of the team's first two games of Olympic action. His status will be monitored closely ahead of Sunday's win-or-go-home clash with Czechia for the last spot in the bracket for Group A.
Denis Malgin
Free Agent
