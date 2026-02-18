Denis Malgin Injury: Remains out for quarterfinals
Malgin (shoulder) won't play for Switzerland during Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Malgin suffered a shoulder injury against Canada on Friday and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game Wednesday. If Switzerland advances in the tournament, his next chance to suit up would be Friday in the semifinals.
Denis Malgin
Free Agent
