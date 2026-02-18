Denis Malgin headshot

Denis Malgin Injury: Remains out for quarterfinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Malgin (shoulder) won't play for Switzerland during Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Malgin suffered a shoulder injury against Canada on Friday and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game Wednesday. If Switzerland advances in the tournament, his next chance to suit up would be Friday in the semifinals.

Denis Malgin
 Free Agent
