Denis Malgin Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Malgin (shoulder) is set to miss Switzerland's game against Czechia on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Malgin suffered the injury during Friday's game against Canada. He has no points and two PIM in two appearances in this Olympic tournament. Malgin also has 14 goals and 41 points across 41 outings with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League in 2025-26.

