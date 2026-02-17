Denis Malgin Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Malgin (shoulder) isn't expected to play for Switzerland against Team Italy in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Malgin hasn't played for Switzerland since suffering the injury against Canada on Friday. He has no points and two PIM in two outings during this Olympic tournament. If Switzerland wins Tuesday, then Malgin will have an opportunity to return Wednesday versus Finland for a quarterfinals matchup.
Denis Malgin
Free Agent
