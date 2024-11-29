Dennis Cholowski News: Dishes helper
Cholowski tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Cholowski's second-period blast was redirected by Simon Holmstrom to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead late in the second period. The 26-year-old's two goals and five points in 16 games is putting him on track for a career year, but Cholowski may struggle to secure regular playing time once Adam Pelech (jaw) returns to action.
