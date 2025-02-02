Dennis Cholowski News: Dishes pair of assists

Cholowski notched two assists in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Recent injuries to Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body) and Scott Mayfield (lower body) have allowed Cholowski to stick around in the NHL. Prior to Sunday, he had been scratched in six of the previous seven games. Cholowski's time with the Islanders could be running out -- general manager Lou Lamoriello has been aggressive in upgrading the defense by signing Tony DeAngelo, trading for Scott Perunovich and snagging Adam Boqvist off waivers. Cholowski is up to 10 points, 26 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 30 appearances this season and has served as a key depth blueliner amid a brutal season for injuries to the team's defense.