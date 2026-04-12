Dennis Cholowski News: Gathers helper in win
Cholowski recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
This was Cholowski's second game in the lineup since his March 6 call-up from AHL Utica. The 28-year-old blueliner is getting a chance to play in place of Luke Hughes (undisclosed), who was shut down early this season to undergo a procedure. Through 17 NHL appearances in 2025-26, Cholowski has two assists, 12 shots on net and 17 blocked shots.
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