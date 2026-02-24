Dennis Cholowski headshot

Dennis Cholowski News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Cholowski was assigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Cholowski has one assist, 15 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and three hits in 15 NHL appearances this season. He also has three helpers in nine AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.

Dennis Cholowski
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Cholowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Cholowski See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
145 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
351 days ago
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
352 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 3, 2025
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
December 20, 2024