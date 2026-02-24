Dennis Cholowski News: Loaned to AHL affiliate
Cholowski was assigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday.
Cholowski has one assist, 15 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and three hits in 15 NHL appearances this season. He also has three helpers in nine AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Cholowski See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights145 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown351 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas352 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of SceneryFebruary 3, 2025
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekDecember 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Cholowski See More