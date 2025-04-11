Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Cholowski headshot

Dennis Cholowski News: Loses grasp on playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Cholowski was scratched for the fifth straight game in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Cholowski played in five of the first 10 games after he was traded from the Islanders. The 27-year-old defenseman has since slipped out of the lineup, with Seamus Casey stepping up to control the last spot on the blue line. Cholowski hasn't earned a point with the Devils, but he has 10 points, 28 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances.

Dennis Cholowski
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now