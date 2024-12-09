Dennis Cholowski News: Picks up assist

Cholowski registered an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Cholowski has three helpers over his last four games, though he was scratched twice in that span. The 26-year-old is competing with Grant Hutton for a spot on the third pairing. Cholowski offers a bit more scoring upside -- he occasionally sees power-play time when in the lineup. He's logged seven points, 16 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 19 appearances.